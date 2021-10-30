Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS TISCY opened at $8.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. Taisei has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

Get Taisei alerts:

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter.

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.