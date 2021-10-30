GamyFi Platform Hits Market Capitalization of $698,653.80 (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $698,653.80 and approximately $340,964.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00001370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00070177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00072253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00096070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,155.32 or 1.00575687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,318.30 or 0.06987586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00021706 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

