Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.930-$1.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GTY opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.22. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.78%.

GTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Getty Realty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Getty Realty worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

