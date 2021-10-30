LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

NYSE:LYB opened at $92.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.