LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.
NYSE:LYB opened at $92.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
