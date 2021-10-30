National Bank Financial Boosts Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target to $62.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $8.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BBU. TheStreet cut Brookfield Business Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average is $44.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.56. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $49.43.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 112,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 29.1% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 72,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 8.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

