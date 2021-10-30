Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Pure Gold Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

LRTNF opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. Pure Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.42.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

