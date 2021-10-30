Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PFS opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Provident Financial Services worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFS. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.