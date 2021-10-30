Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

Shell Midstream Partners has increased its dividend by 54.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Shell Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 125.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 117.2%.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of SHLX opened at $12.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.82 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHLX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

In related news, insider Steven Ledbetter purchased 4,000 shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,226,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 298,091 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $32,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.