First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FMY opened at $13.70 on Friday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.