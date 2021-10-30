First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:FMY opened at $13.70 on Friday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.