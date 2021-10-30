Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in October

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Golden Agri-Resources stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36. Golden Agri-Resources has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $20.21.

Golden Agri-Resources Company Profile

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in cultivating and harvesting of oil palm trees. It operates through the Plantations and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics, and Others segments. The Plantations and Palm Oil Mills segment comprises products from upstream business.

