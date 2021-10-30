Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (OTCMKTS:SCCB)

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS SCCB opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $26.26.

