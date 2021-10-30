Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Comfort Systems USA has raised its dividend payment by 44.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Comfort Systems USA has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

NYSE:FIX opened at $91.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.08. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.