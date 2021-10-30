Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on March 28th

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diversified Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of DEC stock opened at GBX 115.40 ($1.51) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.90, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £980.44 million and a P/E ratio of -9.16. Diversified Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 94.24 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 129.20 ($1.69).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Diversified Energy in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Diversified Energy in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Robert Hutson acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £257,500 ($336,425.40).

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

