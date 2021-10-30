Truist Boosts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $250.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ENPH. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $170.79 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.99.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $231.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $93.49 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.10. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 137.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.20.
In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,695 shares of company stock worth $20,276,137 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
