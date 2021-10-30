Truist Boosts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $250.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ENPH. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $170.79 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $231.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $93.49 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.10. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 137.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,695 shares of company stock worth $20,276,137 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

