BMO Capital Markets Boosts Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to C$9.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AAVVF. CIBC raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.72.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.