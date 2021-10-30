TELUS International (Cda)’s (TIXT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$56.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TIXT. National Bankshares restated a buy rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a C$40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at C$47.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.55 billion and a PE ratio of 140.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. TELUS International has a 1 year low of C$34.00 and a 1 year high of C$49.43.

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes.

