OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC restated their hold rating on shares of OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has a C$3.00 target price on the stock.

OGC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered OceanaGold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.93.

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$2.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.67. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$1.58 and a one year high of C$2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$224.36 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Gignac acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$237,000.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

