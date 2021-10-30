OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC restated their hold rating on shares of OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has a C$3.00 target price on the stock.
OGC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered OceanaGold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.93.
Shares of OGC stock opened at C$2.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.67. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$1.58 and a one year high of C$2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
In other news, Director Catherine Gignac acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$237,000.
About OceanaGold
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.
