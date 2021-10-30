Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock opened at C$5.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.99. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12-month low of C$4.20 and a 12-month high of C$7.34. The stock has a market cap of C$366.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.10.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

