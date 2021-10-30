Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Lifted to BUY at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a C$15.30 target price (down previously from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.96.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$10.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.76. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$7.73 and a 52 week high of C$16.07. The stock has a market cap of C$7.92 billion and a PE ratio of 10.37.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 10.2997732 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,069,594.51.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.