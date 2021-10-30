Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,084,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of PPL worth $58,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 714,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,219,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,002,000 after purchasing an additional 74,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 64,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

