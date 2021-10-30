Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,614 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $10,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 110,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI opened at $29.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.22. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OHI. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

