Mizuho Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $135.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.36.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $128.08. The stock has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $4,147,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 337,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,028,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,920 shares of company stock worth $44,036,202 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 92,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 61,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.