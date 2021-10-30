Mizuho Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $135.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.36.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $128.08. The stock has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.03.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $4,147,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 337,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,028,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,920 shares of company stock worth $44,036,202 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 92,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 61,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
See Also: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.