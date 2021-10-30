Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 90,382 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099,430 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 90,382 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Ameris Bancorp worth $55,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 45.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $156,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABCB opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens lowered Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

