Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 373,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,085 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $57,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $188.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 188.76 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.65 and a 1-year high of $193.66.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,245 in the last three months. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

