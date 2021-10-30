Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 929 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $141,681.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 17th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,342 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $689,118.00.
- On Friday, September 3rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,372 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $1,844,215.04.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $28,375.00.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00.
- On Thursday, August 5th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $2,410,000.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $3,100,578.66.
Vicor stock opened at $151.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.82 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $156.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.13.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,948,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.
About Vicor
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
