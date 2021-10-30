Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 929 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $141,681.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,342 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $689,118.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,372 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $1,844,215.04.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $28,375.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $2,410,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $3,100,578.66.

Vicor stock opened at $151.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.82 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $156.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.13.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,948,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

