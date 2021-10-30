Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $43.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.92.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,219. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

