O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Increased to $675.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $650.00 to $675.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $644.80.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $622.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $612.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $580.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $669.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total transaction of $2,067,471.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,675.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.79, for a total value of $2,988,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,586 shares of company stock worth $48,393,846 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,922,000 after purchasing an additional 42,219 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $541,071,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,951,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

