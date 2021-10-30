Dogecoin Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $37.47 billion and approximately $4.21 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.41 or 0.00312966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000397 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,902,505,155 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

