Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KRG. Barclays began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

NYSE KRG opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.41. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.