Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.12. Mack-Cali Realty reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mack-Cali Realty.

CLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

CLI opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mack-Cali Realty has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $18.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,572,000 after purchasing an additional 146,257 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

