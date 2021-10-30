Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $3,200.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $3,350.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,074.76.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,960.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,819.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,585.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,601.57 and a 52-week high of $2,973.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 106.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after buying an additional 33,699 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

