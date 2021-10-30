Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%.

AQN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $14.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 19.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 479,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 76,608 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 103.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 34,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.9% in the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 79,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

