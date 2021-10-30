Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2,258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,742,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498,653 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 27,749.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,141,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 72,599.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,488 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,442,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,023 shares during the period. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

