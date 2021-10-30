Saipem’s (SAPMY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SAPMY stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. Saipem has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $6.47.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

