Marshall Wace LLP Raises Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,764 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 126.9% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,085,000 after acquiring an additional 917,610 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,446,000 after acquiring an additional 153,825 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 40.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after acquiring an additional 81,752 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after acquiring an additional 56,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 19.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 274,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after buying an additional 45,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.18, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $906,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,754 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

