Facebook, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Facebook in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the social networking company will earn $3.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.28. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s FY2022 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist cut their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.48.

Shares of FB opened at $323.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.69. The stock has a market cap of $912.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total transaction of $40,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,377,008 shares of company stock valued at $844,454,048. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

