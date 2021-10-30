Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,652 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 29.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 30,392 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 35,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 260,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 57,720 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

