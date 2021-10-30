Marshall Wace LLP Sells 108,717 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 49.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 108,717 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in North American Construction Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 504,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 115,695 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in North American Construction Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in North American Construction Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in North American Construction Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 302,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in North American Construction Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOA opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $516.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.48.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

