Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,747 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.25% of Perion Network as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PERI. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in Perion Network by 2.7% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 34.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Perion Network by 55.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 18.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 37.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PERI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

PERI opened at $28.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.07 million, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

