Bird.Money Trading Up 9.1% Over Last Week (BIRD)

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bird.Money coin can currently be bought for about $150.93 or 0.00244232 BTC on major exchanges. Bird.Money has a market cap of $14.00 million and $164,475.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bird.Money alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00049140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.69 or 0.00242217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00098500 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bird.Money Profile

BIRD is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,748 coins. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money . The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Bird.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bird.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bird.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BIRDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bird.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bird.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.