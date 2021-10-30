Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.65.

DVDCF opened at $14.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $15.01.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

