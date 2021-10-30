DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the September 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DENSO stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.07. DENSO has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get DENSO alerts:

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. DENSO had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that DENSO will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

DNZOY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.