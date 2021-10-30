Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

NASDAQ GMDA opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 4,367,658.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 1,048,238 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth about $3,391,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 80.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 360,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 160,781 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 346.1% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 178,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 138,450 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 191.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 137,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

