TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) Short Interest Update

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the September 30th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of TradeUP Global stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71. TradeUP Global has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TradeUP Global stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 102,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 7.61% of TradeUP Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

