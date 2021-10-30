Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $2.64 on Friday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $3.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

