-$0.08 EPS Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.42 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 3.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BWEN shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.29. Broadwind has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $12.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Broadwind by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,494,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 132,580 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Broadwind by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 103,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

