Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 263,596 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,989,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,596 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of KeyCorp worth $61,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State Corp bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in KeyCorp by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.84.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

