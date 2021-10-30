Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 41,885 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,885 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

GPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

