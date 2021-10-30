Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Trimmed by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 3.3% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,745,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 67,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,809,000 after buying an additional 19,437 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $172.89 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $95.65 and a 52 week high of $173.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

