Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COWN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cowen by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cowen by 59.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cowen by 1.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

COWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cowen in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $37.73 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.16.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $390.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

